Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Acquires New Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.0% of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 254,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,795,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK stock opened at $74.50 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.87%.

In other news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.