Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 14,610 Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $98.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.95 and a 200 day moving average of $99.01. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.46 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FBHS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.08.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

