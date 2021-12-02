Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Invests $2.76 Million in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 75,288 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,000. KB Home makes up approximately 1.4% of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 17.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 46,642 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Home by 512.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in KB Home by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Home by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 69,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in KB Home by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KB Home alerts:

NYSE:KBH opened at $39.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.14. KB Home has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.75.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60. KB Home had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,426,138.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $1,636,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 362,861 shares of company stock worth $15,267,641 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KB Home Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.