Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 160.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $854,643.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total value of $2,424,140.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,377 shares of company stock valued at $25,774,457 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.53.

Shares of ESS opened at $328.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $226.79 and a one year high of $357.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $336.56 and a 200 day moving average of $323.07.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 121.51%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

