Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Makes New $907,000 Investment in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 51.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 1,518.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 62.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.17.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $146.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.71 and a 200-day moving average of $155.06. The company has a current ratio of 13.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.54 and a 1-year high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $751.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.17 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 36.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

