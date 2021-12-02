Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Short Interest Up 47.1% in November

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the October 31st total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 548,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have commented on FULC. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FULC traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,329. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day moving average is $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.19. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $33.10.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 409.62% and a negative return on equity of 53.21%. The business had revenue of $4.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 20.3% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,855,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,758,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 56.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,290,000 after purchasing an additional 733,428 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 19.3% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,783,000 after purchasing an additional 314,525 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 18.2% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,560,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,023,000 after purchasing an additional 240,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,263,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.