Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) COO Sells $60,687.12 in Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) COO Jian Xie sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $60,687.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $83.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $189.89.

FLGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

