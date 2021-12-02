Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) COO Sells $60,687.12 in Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) COO Jian Xie sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $60,687.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $83.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $189.89.
FLGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.
Fulgent Genetics Company Profile
Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.
See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.