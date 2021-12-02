Full House Resorts’ (FLL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Roth Capital currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Full House Resorts from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ FLL opened at $8.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61. Full House Resorts has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $12.18.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $47.24 million for the quarter. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 2,012.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,641,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,926 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,607,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 2,035.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 596,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 568,195 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $4,494,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 156.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 305,984 shares during the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.