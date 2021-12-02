Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,146 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,677 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $7,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 59.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 119,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 44,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,450,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,532,000 after acquiring an additional 508,644 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 24,259 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,104,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,988,000 after acquiring an additional 59,898 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David M. Campbell purchased 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $15.66 on Thursday. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.11.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $233.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

