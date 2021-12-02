Fundamenta (FMTA) Hits Market Cap of $332,674.94

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000583 BTC on major exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $332,674.94 and approximately $2,026.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00064091 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00071496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00094932 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,548.37 or 0.07962387 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,172.46 or 1.00086346 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00021237 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,433,958 coins and its circulating supply is 998,929 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.