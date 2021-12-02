Fundamentun LLC Acquires 1,624 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,890,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,820,000 after purchasing an additional 635,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Altria Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,656 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,433 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,065,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,594,000 after acquiring an additional 987,960 shares during the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO stock opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.