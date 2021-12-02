Fundamentun LLC Acquires Shares of 3,306 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,067,229,000 after buying an additional 1,583,803 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 341.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 879,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,554,000 after purchasing an additional 679,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,241,877,000 after purchasing an additional 420,891 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,626,000 after purchasing an additional 399,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 177.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 601,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,046,000 after purchasing an additional 384,705 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $129.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.93. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

