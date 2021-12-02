Fundamentun LLC Invests $517,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Fundamentun LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $49.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.38. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

