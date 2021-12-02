Fundamentun LLC Invests $948,000 in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,438,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,595,717,000 after buying an additional 2,625,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,235,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,047,000 after buying an additional 754,593 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,565,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,664,000 after buying an additional 595,024 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,375,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,925,000 after buying an additional 71,076 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,591,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,488,000 after buying an additional 638,011 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $108.44 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $114.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.33.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

