Fundamentun LLC Takes $466,000 Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,974,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,409,000 after buying an additional 425,952 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,111,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,855,000 after buying an additional 208,674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,073,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,211,000 after buying an additional 157,881 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,042,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,537,000 after buying an additional 40,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,475,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,112,000 after purchasing an additional 322,449 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD opened at $53.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.51. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.62 and a twelve month high of $55.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%.

