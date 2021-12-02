FUNToken (FUN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.98 Million

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. In the last week, FUNToken has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $214.70 million and $9.98 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUNToken coin can now be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00043634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.72 or 0.00236374 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007708 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00086880 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About FUNToken

FUN is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,994,873,521 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

