Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Down 8.8%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares dropped 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.06 and last traded at $40.06. Approximately 287,683 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,538,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.94.

FUTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. CLSA initiated coverage on Futu in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. BOCOM International cut Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Futu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.35.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($2.76). Futu had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 18.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Futu by 266.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Futu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Futu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Futu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

