Future (LON:FUTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Future (LON:FUTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FUTR. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Future from GBX 4,180 ($54.61) to GBX 4,890 ($63.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Future from GBX 3,900 ($50.95) to GBX 4,250 ($55.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Future currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,204.60 ($54.93).

Get Future alerts:

Future stock opened at GBX 3,630 ($47.43) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,522.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,330.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of £4.38 billion and a PE ratio of 56.02. Future has a one year low of GBX 1,623.73 ($21.21) and a one year high of GBX 3,968 ($51.84).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.