FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Church & Dwight in a report issued on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.97 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHD has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $90.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $94.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.6% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,203,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,957,000 after acquiring an additional 205,523 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 163,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,527,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $1,108,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

