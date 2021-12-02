FY2021 EPS Estimates for CyrusOne Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CyrusOne in a research note issued on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.08 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.98. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CyrusOne’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CONE. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.35.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $88.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 216.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.40. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $89.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 507.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 13.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,255,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,350,000 after buying an additional 1,877,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 62.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,792 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 33,122.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 880,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,126,000 after purchasing an additional 877,419 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at about $50,958,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 371.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,698,000 after purchasing an additional 580,497 shares during the period.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

