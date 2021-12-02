FY2021 EPS Estimates for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Lifted by Analyst

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Getty Realty in a research report issued on Sunday, November 28th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.95 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.94. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Getty Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). Getty Realty had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $39.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

GTY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of GTY stock opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $34.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 8.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 51,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $657,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,836,000 after acquiring an additional 83,561 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 89.14%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

