FY2021 EPS Estimates for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Raised by Analyst

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for STORE Capital in a report issued on Sunday, November 28th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.87. KeyCorp also issued estimates for STORE Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. STORE Capital’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.21. STORE Capital has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 165.59%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 21.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 49.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 16.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 61,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

