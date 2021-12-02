FY2022 EPS Estimates for FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Lifted by Analyst

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for FUJIFILM in a research report issued on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $4.23 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.96.

Shares of FUJIY stock opened at $79.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.10. FUJIFILM has a one year low of $50.08 and a one year high of $91.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Information Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, instant photo systems, etc.

