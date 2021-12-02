FY2025 EPS Estimates for Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AYLA)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,177.26% and a negative return on equity of 91.26%. The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.82 million.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ayala Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

AYLA opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86. The company has a market cap of $134.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -0.26. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $28.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYLA. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 257,246 shares in the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

