G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

G-III Apparel Group stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.44. 1,044,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 2.86. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $35.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $149,816.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in G-III Apparel Group stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

