Galantas Gold (LON:GAL) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.90

Shares of Galantas Gold Co. (LON:GAL) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 23.90 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.29). Galantas Gold shares last traded at GBX 22.50 ($0.29), with a volume of 33,258 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 23.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 31.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18.

Galantas Gold Company Profile (LON:GAL)

Galantas Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh. It also produces silver and lead. The company was formerly known as European Gold Resources Inc and changed its name to Galantas Gold Corporation in May 2004.

