GAMEE (GMEE) Price Tops $0.38 on Major Exchanges

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 2nd. GAMEE has a market capitalization of $47.48 million and $4.84 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMEE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000676 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GAMEE has traded down 21.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00063508 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00071219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.82 or 0.00094756 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,502.57 or 0.07926914 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,849.58 or 1.00085548 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00021385 BTC.

GAMEE Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,651,015 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

