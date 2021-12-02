Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) shares fell 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.53. 88,002 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,463,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $611.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of -1.25.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 46.71% and a negative return on equity of 108.01%. The company had revenue of $345.73 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gaotu Techedu Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOTU. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth about $546,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,133,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth about $550,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile (NYSE:GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

