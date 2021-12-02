Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Acquires 80,000 Shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its position in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 599,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Whole Earth Brands makes up about 5.7% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Whole Earth Brands were worth $6,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FREE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Whole Earth Brands by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 45,695 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 59,565 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FREE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

FREE stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.49. 88 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,274. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.51. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $403.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.66 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $128.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.00 million. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

