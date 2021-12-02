Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Buys New Holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 27.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Citi Trends in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Citi Trends in the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 291.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Citi Trends by 9.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter.

In other Citi Trends news, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $283,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total value of $1,754,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,224.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRN traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.47. 831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,098. The stock has a market cap of $721.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.52. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.58. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 44.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Citi Trends Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

