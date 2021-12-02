Gas (GAS) Price Down 5.3% Over Last Week

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. In the last week, Gas has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a total market cap of $80.09 million and approximately $7.30 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.91 or 0.00014084 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Gas

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

