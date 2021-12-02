Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.34

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 10.34 ($0.14) and traded as high as GBX 12.80 ($0.17). Gemfields Group shares last traded at GBX 12.30 ($0.16), with a volume of 294,273 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) price target on shares of Gemfields Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. The company has a market capitalization of £143.76 million and a PE ratio of -12.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 13.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 10.34.

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through seven segments: Zambia, Mozambique, Platinum Group Metals (PGMs), Steel Making Materials, Corporate, Faberge, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, as well as online; and traded auction activity.

