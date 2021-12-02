Gemmer Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $183,000.

NYSEARCA DFAX traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $25.48. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,561. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.26. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $27.31.

