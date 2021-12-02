Gemmer Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,148 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.17.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD stock traded up $5.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $405.65. The company had a trading volume of 19,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,801,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $423.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $365.67 and a 200 day moving average of $337.46. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $416.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

