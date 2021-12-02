Gemmer Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 62.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,631 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,132 shares of company stock worth $1,107,368 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,574,805. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.06. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $20.79. The company has a market cap of $79.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nomura lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.65.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

