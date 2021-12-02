Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the October 31st total of 28,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GENC opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.76. Gencor Industries has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 27.8% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,239,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,071,000 after purchasing an additional 269,562 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Gencor Industries by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after buying an additional 16,023 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gencor Industries by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after buying an additional 42,880 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gencor Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 473,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 160,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Gencor Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

About Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

