General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Short Interest Up 45.5% in November

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in General American Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in General American Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in General American Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General American Investors stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $42.41. The company had a trading volume of 33,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,871. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.18. General American Investors has a 52-week low of $35.69 and a 52-week high of $46.75.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

