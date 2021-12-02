Genesis Healthcare (OTCMKTS:GENN) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENN) shares rose 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 305,015 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,157,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $36.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21.

Genesis Healthcare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GENN)

Genesis Healthcare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialized healthcare services. It also offers rehabilitation and respiratory therapy services. It operates through the following segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. The Inpatient Services segment manages operation of skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities.

