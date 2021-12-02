GeoDB (GEO) Price Hits $0.0367 on Major Exchanges

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 2nd. One GeoDB coin can currently be purchased for $0.0367 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GeoDB has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. GeoDB has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $30,282.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00043769 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.81 or 0.00237029 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007681 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00086549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

GeoDB Coin Profile

GeoDB (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 349,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,035,915 coins. GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoDB Coin Trading

