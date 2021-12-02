Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,950 Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MON. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $612,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $678,000. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $3,099,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $4,843,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $6,712,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monument Circle Acquisition alerts:

Shares of MON stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON).

Receive News & Ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.