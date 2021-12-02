Geode Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 22,432 Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Auddia as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Auddia in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,490,000. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Auddia alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Auddia in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of AUUD stock opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. Auddia Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $9.30.

About Auddia

Auddia Inc develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Auddia, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Auddia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auddia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.