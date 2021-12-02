Geode Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 47,414 Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 47,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Separately, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephanie Kilkenny sold 1,408,702 shares of Eastside Distilling stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $2,549,750.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

Eastside Distilling stock opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Eastside Distilling, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $4.83.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.28). Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 17.75% and a negative return on equity of 91.92%.

Eastside Distilling Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

