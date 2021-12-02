Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,688 Shares of Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jupiter Wellness were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the second quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jupiter Wellness in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Shares of JUPW stock opened at $1.33 on Thursday. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $8.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for use in the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

