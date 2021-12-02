Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 22,367 Shares of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,367 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKEP. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 420.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 565,497 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 185.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 759,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 493,363 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 26,169 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 22,872 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of Blueknight Energy Partners stock opened at $3.26 on Thursday. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $4.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.30.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 62.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $30.34 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Blueknight Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.81%.

Blueknight Energy Partners Profile

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.