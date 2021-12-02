Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) rose 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.84 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 172,655 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,046,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

GGB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.52.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 36.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0814 per share. This represents a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 103.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Gerdau during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new stake in Gerdau during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Gerdau during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Gerdau during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 2.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gerdau (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

