Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.50. Getty Realty posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $39.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $30.16 on Thursday. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $25.94 and a twelve month high of $34.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.14%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 2.3% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 14,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 2.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 8.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

