Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) COO Patrick Burns Sells 3,179 Shares of Stock

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $222,021.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $69.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 1.02. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.28 and a 1-year high of $103.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st.
Gibraltar Industries Company Profile
Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.
