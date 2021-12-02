Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) COO Patrick Burns Sells 3,179 Shares of Stock

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $222,021.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $69.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 1.02. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.28 and a 1-year high of $103.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 334.0% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 722,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after acquiring an additional 555,830 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 295.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,725,000 after acquiring an additional 286,617 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 252,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,594,000 after acquiring an additional 133,349 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after acquiring an additional 119,832 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,625,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,235,000 after acquiring an additional 116,742 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

