GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,820 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,297,109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,651,000 after buying an additional 31,339 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 32,568 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1,585.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 54,867 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 51,612 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,220,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,260,000 after buying an additional 87,816 shares during the period. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.4% during the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 210,570 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK opened at $41.37 on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.5234 dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 87.29%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

