Global Ports (LON:GPH) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH) dropped 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.57). Approximately 2,850 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 53,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123 ($1.61).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06. The firm has a market cap of £75.39 million and a PE ratio of -1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 127.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 126.07.

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

