Global Ports (LON:GPH) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2021

Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH) dropped 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.57). Approximately 2,850 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 53,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123 ($1.61).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06. The firm has a market cap of £75.39 million and a PE ratio of -1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 127.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 126.07.

Global Ports Company Profile (LON:GPH)

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

