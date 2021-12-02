Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

TSE:GWR opened at C$22.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.55. The company has a market cap of C$511.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.97. Global Water Resources has a twelve month low of C$16.23 and a twelve month high of C$25.75.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$14.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Water Resources will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.